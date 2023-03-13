Jimmy Kimmel was branded a ‘national disgrace’ after fans claimed he ‘harassed’ Taliban shooting survivor Malala Yousafzai during a bizarre Oscars 2023 segment.

The host, 55, left the Nobel Peace Prize winner, 25, visibly uncomfortable as he approached her during a break in proceedings and asked her an awkward question about Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s ‘spit-gate’ drama.

The presenter read out a question from a fan named Joanne, saying: ‘She asked, your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration–as the youngest Nobel prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?’

Malala looked unsure and then responded: ‘I only talk about peace.’

A breezy Kimmel retorted: ‘You know what, that’s why you’re Malala and nobody else is. That’s a great answer, Malala. The winner is malala-land, everybody.’

READ MORE