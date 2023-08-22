Immigration Poll: Overwhelming Majority of N.Y. Voters Call Migrant Flood a Serious Problem

An overwhelming majority of New York voters believe mass immigration now flooding the state is a serious problem, a Siena College poll released Tuesday reveals.“New Yorkers – including huge majorities of Democrats, Republicans, independents, upstaters and down-staters – overwhelmingly say that the recent influx of migrants to New York is a serious problem for the state,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

The poll found 82 percent of voters found the migrant situation that has plagued the state since May to be a serious problem, with a slim majority — 54 percent — calling it “very serious.”Also a majority — 58 percent — say New Yorkers have already done enough and should now work to slow the flow of migrants, the poll found.A plurality of voters also said migrants resettling in New York over the last 20 years or so has been a “burden,” not a “benefit” to the state.

