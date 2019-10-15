BREITBART:

Oil companies in New Mexico are raising more Americans’ wages because President Donald Trump has tightened immigration enforcement, says a complaint from Reuters news service.

Companies are meeting the labor demands “by paying overtime and shipping [distant American] workers in and out,” says the Reuters article written by Andrew Hay under the headline “‘Broken system’ starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers.”

Good news for American workers, BUT Reuters hides the good news, and it prefers to comfort the afflicted business owners who want to hire cheaper foreign workers.

“The [oil drilling companies] are demanding more rigs, more swabbing units, but you don’t have enough employees,” said Vega, who runs Mico Services with around $17 million in annual revenues. “It’s a lack of a system to get legal workers, to have more of a workforce to pull from.” Business groups say that 15,000 extra workers would solve their labor problems, while they complain that additional audits by the Department of Homeland Security are forcing them to compete for Americans’ labor.