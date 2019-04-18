THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

About one in 10 U.S. counties grew in the fiscal year that ended last June primarily because of immigration—a significant increase from 2011—showing how new arrivals are shaping the nation as the population ages and the birthrate slows, new census figures show.

The share of U.S. population growth that comes from immigration has risen steadily since the start of the decade, when the fallout from the financial crisis prompted many people to delay having children.

That fertility lull has lasted longer than expected, and it overlaps with a large cohort of baby boomers facing retirement and rising death rates.

The share of U.S. population growth attributable to immigrants hit 48% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, up from 35% in fiscal 2011.

The result is a country that is becoming increasingly dependent on immigrants to fill jobs and fund programs like Social Security and Medicare, economists said.