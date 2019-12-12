THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Illegal and visiting immigrants give birth to enough children in the U.S. every year to top the populations of St. Louis, Pittsburgh or Anaheim, and at least 33,000 are considered “birth tourists” eager to win their children birthright citizenship and themselves a quick ticket in, according to two new reports out Thursday.

The Center for Immigration Studies, using federal statistics, has found that there are 39,000 births a year to foreign students, guest workers and others on long-term temporary visas, plus an additional 33,000 births annually to tourists.

And, added the group that advocates for immigration reform, “These births are in addition to the nearly 300,000 births each year to illegal immigrants.”

Steven Camarota, the report’s lead author and the Center’s director of research, said, “Our analysis makes clear that the number of children born to visitors is not trivial; and over time the numbers are substantial.”