Foreign-born workers made up 18.1% of the US labor force in 2022 — the most in 27 years of recordkeeping, according to a report from the Department of Labor.

Immigrants’ record share of the US labor force in 2022 was up from 2021, when people born outside the US made up 17.4% of the American workforce. It’s the highest level on record since 1996, according to the Department of Labor’s annual report on foreign-born workers released last week, which surveyed about 60,000 households monthly.

The number of foreign- and native-born people age 16 and up in the workforce totaled more than 164 million in 2022, according to the Thursday report. Of them, 29.8 million were immigrants, either working or actively seeking jobs — a 6.3% increase from the 1.8 million foreign-born workers in the US workforce in 2021.

“Hispanics continued to account for nearly one-half of the foreign-born labor force in 2022, and Asians accounted for one-quarter,” the report said, although it didn’t clarify foreign-born workers’ country of origin.

The documents also showed that foreign-born workers were responsible for the majority of growth — 6% — of America’s labor force last year, while native-born workers only accounted for 1%.

The report concluded that immigrants over age 16 are more likely to participate in the labor force than their US-born counterparts. In 2022, 65.9% of foreign-born workers were more likely to be employed or looking for jobs in the American labor market, compared to 61.5% of native workers.

