A San Francisco store owner has slammed the Dem-led city’s officials for failing to control its out-of-control crime wave, after a gang of thieves smashed into his tobacco shop and stole $100,000 in goods and cash.

Storeowner Zaid, an immigrant from Afghanistan, said lawmakers ‘need to get a grip’ on the city, feeling it has become ‘worse than Afghanistan or Iraq’.

‘At least in Afghanistan the Taliban will cut your hand off and people are afraid to commit such a crime,’ he added to Fox News.

His remarks come as the West Coast metro continues to spiral into lawlessness, with homicides and robberies up 25 and 17 percent on last year respectively according to official crime statistics.

Shocking footage revealed how the gang of thugs ‘ransacked’ the store and made off with over $100,000 in goods and cash

Shocking footage of the attack on Zaid’s store saw a mob of thieves emerge from two vehicles on the street outside and begin smashing through his shop window.

After making their way inside, Zaid said it took the thugs just 20 minutes to ‘ransack’ his business, where they made off with around $80,000 in merchandise and $20,000 in cash in the Tuesday evening spree.

