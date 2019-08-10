The Gazette:

A father of five who staunchly supported immigrants died when his motorcycle reportedly was hit by a Salvadoran motorist who sought sanctuary from deportation seven months ago in a Colorado Springs church.

Sean Buchanan’s family grieved his death Thursday and the tragic irony of an Aug. 2 wreck that involved a member of the very community Buchanan so ardently supported.

“Sean was an advocate for people who were trying to get into our country. He was a huge advocate,” said Amy Savage, a close family friend, standing in the family’s garage. “He just was a man who loved and accepted everyone.”