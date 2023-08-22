Imani Lucas, 29, charged in NYC hit-and-run that injured 7 pedestrians: cops

The hit-and-run driver who plowed into seven pedestrians, including an Italian tennis coach, in Midtown has been hit with multiple charges, police said Tuesday. Imani Lucas, 29, has been slapped with seven counts each of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving in connection to the Sunday night crash at West 36th Street and Sixth Avenue, authorities said.

She is believed to have suffered a mental health episode, and spent time at Long Island Jewish Medical Center before being brought back to the NYPD’s Midtown South stationhouse, cops said. Lucas was driving a Honda Accord when she tore through a red light just before midnight, struck the pedestrians in the crosswalk and kept going — making her way through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, authorities said. One of the pedestrians — a 34-year-old woman who was initially listed in critical condition after suffering a spinal cord injury — was identified by a relative as Italian tennis coach Giulia Gardani, La Voce di New York reported.

Police are seen at the scene of the accident where multiple pedestrians were struck by a hit and run driver at W 36th St. and 6th Ave. in Manhattan.

