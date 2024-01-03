Imam in critical condition after being shot outside Newark mosque

An imam is in critical condition after he was shot early Wednesday outside a mosque in Newark.The imam of Masjid Muhammed was reportedly preparing to engage in the first of his daily prayers when an unidentified gunman approached him and opened fire outside the mosque around 6:15 a.m., near the intersection of Camden Street and South Orange Avenue, according to RLS Media.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear, and it is also unclear whether any students were inside the attached Clara Mohammad School-Newark at the time. The incident remains under investigation by Newark police, and The Post has reached out to the department for more information.

READ MORE