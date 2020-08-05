Daily Mail:

The industrial port that provides Lebanon with crucial trade routes was virtually flattened by the blast

Sobering scenes showed citizens in despair as their homes were damaged, with walls blown through

Vital infrastructure such as hospitals sustained damage as did the airport despite its location six miles away

These astonishing images show the scale of the destruction in Beirut after an explosion tore through the port killing more than 100 people, leaving thousands injured and 300,000 people now homeless.

Rescuers worked throughout the night and into Wednesday morning scouring ground zero for survivors after the cataclysmic blast that has wrecked entire neighbourhoods in the Lebanese capital.

The scale of the destruction was such that the capital resembled the scene of an earthquake, with thousands of people left homeless as smoke rose from fires still burning this morning.

More at The Daily Mail