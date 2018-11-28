FOX NEWS:

Washington D.C.’s transit police are seeking warrants for the arrest of two men accused of shoving and threatening a blind man and his service dog after he accidentally bumped into them while entering a crowded train.

Metro Transit Police say the incident happened Monday morning and have released images of the suspects, one of which was seen wearing a band-aid just below his left eye.

Police say the blind man boarded a train at the Rhode Island Avenue station during rush hour and grazed one of the suspects, who then started shoving and threatening him.

A witness told cops she jumped in and tried to calm down the situation – only to have obscenities yelled at her by both men, FOX5DC reported.

She then pulled out her phone to call the police and the two men tried to grab the device away from her, the station added.

A police report says the woman was able to record video of the altercation. The men reportedly got off the train a few stops later after tussling with another passenger.