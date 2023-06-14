NY Post

As the owner of a Manhattan small business, Tiffany Keriakos realizes the city isn’t for the meek. But rampant crime, merciless hackers and a looming federal lawsuit are pushing her luxury consignment shop to the brink. Keriakos sells preowned luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry at Designer Revival on the Upper East Side. This month a shoplifter stole three bags valued at a total value of $8,000 from the E81st Street store. Then she was sued over a claim her website isn’t accessible to blind people — a shakedown by legal means, says Keriakos. It is the latest in a string of thefts, credit card fraud and insurance woes since she bought the boutique in 2015. Keriakos revealed in The Post in April last year how burglars stole more than $100,000 in merchandise from Designer Revival in the span of one month, leaving her little time to focus on growing her brand. A month later, Keriakos detailed a March 2022 heist where three burglars used bolt cutters to get through a glass door at the store and steal designer handbags worth more than $30,000. Now she has been struck again, this time by a brazen shoplifter on May 27. Surveillance video shows the alleged thief scoping out the store’s chic clothing, handbags and accessories beforehand, then cutting the security cords while other shoppers are browsing.

