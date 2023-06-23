This is the moment the co-founder of OceanGate learned that debris from the Titan submersible had been discovered by rescue crews during a TV interview.

Guillermo Sohnlein, who founded OceanGate with Stockton Rush in 2009, was speaking to a BBC journalist when he was told that some pieces had been found on the ocean floor in the search for the missing submersible.

‘I’m sorry, some what has been found?’ a shocked Sohnlein quickly asked before the journalist said all he knew at this stage was that debris had been found.

Sohnlein appeared breathless and taken aback by the news, which he most likely knew meant there had been an implosion onboard the vessel.

He told the BBC: ‘I’m not sure [what the debris is] because I’m hearing this for the first time but I know that the protocol for lost comms is for the pilot to surface the sub. From the beginning I always thought that’s probably what Stockton would have done.’

‘In which case it becomes very difficult to find the sub because the surface ship wouldn’t have known it was coming up and wouldn’t have known where to look. My biggest fear through this whole thing watching the operations unfold is that they’re floating around on the surface and they’re just very difficult to find.’

