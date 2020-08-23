The U.S. Sun:

KELLYANNE Conway’s anti-Trump child Claudia has declared she wants to legally divorce her mom after learning she is to speak at the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Claudia Conway — the rebel 15-year-old daughter of Trump adviser Kellyanne, and George Conway — made the bombshell announcement as she denounced her mother’s job as “all about money and fame”.

Apparently Claudia is shocked to learn that her mother has been in Trump’s employ for, what, the past 8 years?

In a series of scathing tweets, anti-Trump Claudia laid bare her feelings about her mom’s job and announced her decision to go to court and divorce herself from her parents via a legal process known as “emancipation”.

She told her 253K followers: “I’m devastated that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. Like DEVASTATED beyond compare.

“I’m officially pushing for emancipation.

“Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.

“My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with.

“Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

