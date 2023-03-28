The transgender school shooter who killed six people including three innocent children yesterday before being gunned down by police sent a message to a friend moments before the rampage, telling her: ‘I’m planning to die today… you’ll probably hear about me on the news.’
Audrey Hale, 28, shot and killed three students and three teachers at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, shortly before 10.30am yesterday.
Audrey – who was transgender and also went by ‘Aiden’ – was then shot and killed by police.
Before traveling to the school, the killer sent a haunting final message to Averianna Patton on Instagram.
They had played middle school basketball together and remained friends.