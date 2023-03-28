The transgender school shooter who killed six people including three innocent children yesterday before being gunned down by police sent a message to a friend moments before the rampage, telling her: ‘I’m planning to die today… you’ll probably hear about me on the news.’

NEW: Audrey Hale reached out to Averianna Patton, a former basketball teammate moments before committing the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. https://t.co/xEji0aPmDD pic.twitter.com/auMA60CdDU — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 28, 2023

Audrey Hale, 28, shot and killed three students and three teachers at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, shortly before 10.30am yesterday.

Audrey – who was transgender and also went by ‘Aiden’ – was then shot and killed by police.

Before traveling to the school, the killer sent a haunting final message to Averianna Patton on Instagram.

They had played middle school basketball together and remained friends.

