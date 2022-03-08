NEW YORK POST:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky defiantly revealed his location during a video posted to social media Monday and vowed, “I’m staying in Kyiv.

“On Bankova Street [where the presidential offices are located],” he said. “Not hiding, and I’m not afraid of anyone.”

Zelensky pointed the camera out the window to show what appeared to be nighttime in Kyiv and also the Gorodetsky House, which sits across the street from his offices.

The brazen declaration comes after the Ukrainian leader is reported to have dodged three attempts on his life by Kremlin assassins since the Russian invasion began.

