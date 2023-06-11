Financier George Soros has handed control of his $25billion empire to his son, Alex, who is vowing to use the family’s money to advocate for more liberal causes.

The 37-year-old heir told the Wall Street Journal that he will broaden his father’s woke aims, but embrace different causes like voting and abortion rights as well as gender equality.

‘I’m more political,’ Alex said, when comparing himself to his father. He has already visited the White House 14 times in just over a year and met with big-name Democrats.

But the Soros’s nonprofit, Open Society Foundation, already directs about $1.5billion a year to groups that back human rights around the world and build democracies, while also funding various universities.

And the family’s super PAC, the Democracy PAC, has backed the election campaigns of woke district attorneys and other law enforcement officials seeking to reduce incarceration rates and perceived racial bias in the justice system.

