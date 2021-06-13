Yahoo News:

A video from the flight shows Delta passengers scrambling to restrain the man trying to unlock one of the airplane’s doors.

The man attacked two flight attendants and threatened to take down the plane, local police said.

The Delta flight from LAX to ATL was diverted to Oklahoma City.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger attacked flight attendants and threatened to take down the plane.

A video from the incident on Saturday morning shows passengers scrambling to restrain the man during his attempt to open the cabin door mid-flight.

The man had repeatedly shouted that he would “take the plane down” and assaulted two female flight attendants, a spokesperson for Oklahoma City Police Department told Insider.

At one point the Captain made an announcement to passengers asking for “sturdy males” to come to the front and help

More at Yahoo News