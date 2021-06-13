Yahoo News:
- A video from the flight shows Delta passengers scrambling to restrain the man trying to unlock one of the airplane’s doors.
- The man attacked two flight attendants and threatened to take down the plane, local police said.
- The Delta flight from LAX to ATL was diverted to Oklahoma City.
A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger attacked flight attendants and threatened to take down the plane.
A video from the incident on Saturday morning shows passengers scrambling to restrain the man during his attempt to open the cabin door mid-flight.
The man had repeatedly shouted that he would “take the plane down” and assaulted two female flight attendants, a spokesperson for Oklahoma City Police Department told Insider.
At one point the Captain made an announcement to passengers asking for “sturdy males” to come to the front and help