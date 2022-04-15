San Diego Union Tribune

San Diego police on Wednesday released dramatic video that shows an intruder holding a woman hostage at gunpoint in her Tierrasanta home early Saturday while officers in and around the house try to rescue her. Authorities allege the suspect, Demetrius Trussell, 40, broke into four homes a day earlier and tried to break into two homes Saturday before he broke into the house where he held the woman hostage, according to police and a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court. Trussell was charged with 18 felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with the crime spree. He did not appear in court to enter a plea. A prosecutor said he was in an advanced observation unit at Central Jail, but it was unclear why. The unit monitors inmates who may pose a danger to themselves or others. Deputy District Attorney Meghan Buckner said Trussell was on parole at the time of the break-ins. According to the complaint, Trussell was convicted of robbery in North Carolina in 2009 and convicted of a “hot prowl” residential burglary in San Diego in 2018. The hostage situation at the home on Viacha Drive prompted a San Diego police officer, who was perched on a neighboring rooftop, to shoot at the suspect after the man fired a round inside the house. No one was hit.

Read more at the San Diego Union Tribune