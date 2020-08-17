A Seattle cop was caught in a viral video announcing that he was quitting the force because of the Black Lives Matter protests – telling a demonstrator: “I’m leaving. You guys won!”

“Having a good day, bud?” the officer asks the man from the passenger side window after pulling up in his patrol car.

“Not really, you’re around,” the activist replies.

“I’m sorry for that, but don’t worry, man, because guess what? I’m leaving. You guys won! Two months, baby. I’m out!” the officer says.

The incredulous protester asks, “You about to resign?”

“I’m f—- gone, bro,” the unnamed officer replies, adding that he feels “great” about his decision.

So, what you’re just tired of police brutality or are you tired of what’s going on right now?” asks the man, who also asks for an interview, which the cop declines and says he’s quitting because of the protesters – not in solidarity with them.

“Oh, us … why,” the man asks the cop, who gets out of the vehicle for a moment to deal with a disturbance.

“Hey, he said he’s tired of us! He’s gonna resign because of Black Lives Matter, not because he’s tired of the police!” the man yells toward his fellow protesters.

Read more at The New York Post