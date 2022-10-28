A German heir inheriting billions of dollars from her extremely wealthy grandparents said she was “annoyed” by the incoming fortune and wants nearly all of it to be taxed away.

The surprising response from Marlene Engelhorn, of Austria, came after her grandmother died last month — leaving behind the massive sum of money that came from the family’s centuries-old chemical company.

“The dream scenario is I get taxed,” the 30-year-old told the New York Times.

Last year, in a profile by Vice News, Engelhorn told the outlet in German that “nobody should have that much tax-free money and power.”

Engelhorn is the co-founder of a group called Tax Me Now, an initiative of affluent people who want wealth to be redistributed through greater taxes on the rich in Germany and Austria.

The heir specifically advocates for high taxes on inherited wealth because, she says, the money isn’t earned by the inheritor and should thus be democratically allocated.

Austria, where Englehorn resides, opted to abolish its inheritance tax in 2008.

