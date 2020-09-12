New York Daily News:

An ISIS-supporting extremist accused of ambushing a New York City police officer — stabbing him in the neck and stealing his gun to shoot two other officers — told a hospital worker he was a “worthless piece of s–t” during an unhinged confession days after the June attack, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Dzenan Camovic, 21, a Bosnian immigrant who entered the U.S. without documentation, also allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” after the assault, which happened June 3 amid protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Camovic faces federal and state charges over the incident, including attempted aggravated murder and federal charges including theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“I’m sorry and I’m a worthless piece of s–t,” Camovic told a hospital worker a few days after the assault, according to the filing by prosecutors.

