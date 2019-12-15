HOTAIR.COM

If you happen to live in or around Joliet Township in Illinois, located a bit to the southwest of Chicago, and you happen to be looking for work, there’s some good news coming your way. The Township is looking to hire a new clerk. If you’re interested, the job will entail many of the tasks you’d likely expect, including answering phones, filing and making copies. There is one special requirement, however. You have to be a Democrat to apply. A help-wanted ad in the suburbs raised eyebrows this week – with its suggestion that only Democrats need apply. Such a restriction would be illegal. The ad was posted by the Joliet Township government. They are looking for a part-time deputy town clerk. The job listing included the requirement that the candidate “must have voted in a Democratic primary election.” Illinois uses a closed primary system, so the only way you could have voted in the primary was if you’re a registered Democrat. This is obviously a problem According to the Illinois Equal Employment Opportunity Law, they can’t do that. The second sentence in the state’s public policy statement reads, “Political affiliation and views will not be considered in hiring, assignment of work, evaluations, or discipline (including termination).”

READ MORE AT HOTAIR.COM