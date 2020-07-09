New York Post:

A 17-month-old Illinois girl died after being attacked by a dog in a playpen at a Fourth of July party, police said.

Marley Wilander, of Aurora, died early Sunday at a hospital in Joliet, where she and her parents had attended a friend’s party hours earlier, police told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The tot’s parents put her in a playpen in an upstairs room at their friend’s house before two pit bull mixes somehow escaped the basement. The homeowner then heard a commotion upstairs and found one of the dogs biting the girl, police said.

The homeowner, who was not identified, managed to get the animal off the little girl, but she had already been covered with “bite marks throughout her body,” police said in a statement.

Read more at The New York Post