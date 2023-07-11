Illegal immigrants will soon be granted housing rights in the state of Illinois after Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a bill into law that makes “immigration status” a protected class. This means that landlords will not be able to deny illegal immigrants housing as average home prices skyrocket across the state.

In June, Gov. Pritzker signed SB 1817 into law, which amends the Illinois Human Rights Act to include “immigration status” as a protected class, Breitbart News reports.

Democrat State Sen. Ann Gillespie praised the passing of the bill in a statement claiming that it promotes fairness despite the migrants entering the US both illegally and unfairly.

“This law sets clear boundaries, protecting the rights of immigrants and ensuring that financial institutions and service providers cannot engage in discriminatory practices,” Gillespie said. “Putting these protections in place will promote fairness to ensure people are not unjustly denied housing.”

Breitbart noted that the passing of the bill comes at a hefty price to Americans struggling to find a place to live amid increasing housing costs. In Chicago, the most populated city in Illinois, the median rent has increased from $1,750 per month to $1,900 a month compared to last year.

READ MORE