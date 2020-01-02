FOX NEWS:

The New Year saw a host of new laws go into effect across the nation, and Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton took full advantage by being one of the first in line at a marijuana dispensary now that recreational use of the substance is legal in her state.

Stratton waited outside Chicago’s Sunnyside Dispensary along with hundreds of others before purchasing a 100-milligram tin of Mindy’s Edibles Glazed Clementine Orange Gummies, cannabis company Cresco Labs told CBS Chicago.

“For too long, IL residents, particularly those that are black & brown, have been targeted and criminalized for #cannabis possession,” Stratton, a Democrat, tweeted Wednesday. “It’s not just a new year, it’s a new day. Thank you, @GovPritzker, for ending prohibition and building a more equitable Illinois.”

Illinois already allowed medical marijuana, but it is now the 11th state to allow its use and sale for recreational purposes. The law approved by the Democratic-controlled legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker allows people 21 or older to possess up to 30 grams (1.06 ounces) of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams (0.17 ounces) of cannabis concentrate.