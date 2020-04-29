BREITBART

M.K. Pritzker, the billionaire wife of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), is reportedly skipping out on her husband’s stringent lockdown orders, jetting off to their $12.1 million equestrian estate in South Florida — a state that has refused to implement what Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) described as “draconian” measures as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. While Pritzker finds himself in the middle of a legal battle over his extension of the his lockdown order, extending it until May 30 and promoting his All-in Illinois initiative, his wife is nowhere to be seen, at least in the Prairie State. According to Patch, first lady M.K. Pritzker is staying at the couple’s $12.1 million estate in Florida, as the governor has largely refrained from mentioning his wife while fielding questions regarding his own well-being: The governor didn’t mention his wife when reporters asked the billionaire about how he’s doing physically and emotionally under his own stay-at-home order. “I’ll just say I’m managing through this time reasonably well,” Pritzker said on April 17. “I think there is an emotional component to this that I’ll just not spend a lot of time on.” While the outlet contends that the governor’s wife has “no obligation to sequester herself in their Astor Street mansion in the Gold Coast when her family can hop on a private plane to stay-at-home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, the family estate in the Bahamas (close to the governor’s off-shore bank accounts) and, of course, their place in the ‘winter equestrian capital of the world’ in Florida,” it admits that the optics are less than ideal, particularly as the governor extends the state’s stay-at-home order and begs residents to abide by his stringent orders to “get through this difficult time”

READ MORE AT BREITBART.COM