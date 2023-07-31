Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Signs Law Allowing DACA Illegal Aliens to Police Americans

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has signed into law a plan that allows foreign nationals with work permits, some of whom are illegal aliens, to become police officers in the sanctuary state.

Democrat legislators, with a supermajority in the Illinois House and Senate, passed legislation in June that opens law enforcement jobs to thousands of illegal aliens enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as well as thousands of other foreign nationals with work permits from the federal government.

“… an individual against whom immigration action has been deferred by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services under the federal DACA process is allowed to apply for the position of police officer, deputy sheriff, or special policeman, subject to specified requirements,” a summary of the legislation states.

Late last week, Pritzker signed the legislation into law which takes effect immediately.

In the sanctuary state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has made it possible for illegal aliens to become police officers on the local, county, and state levels.

The law, implemented earlier this year, requires only that officers have a work permit issued by the federal government. Work permits, specifically under President Joe Biden’s administration, are given out regularly to border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States after crossing the southern border.

