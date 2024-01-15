Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker begs for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop sending migrants – as new census figures show 4,500 more asylum seekers arrived in Chicago than previously reported

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker has begged his Texas counterpart Greg Abbott to stop busing migrants to Chicago as inclement weather is set to hit the Windy City this week.The Democrat’s request comes as new census numbers show Chicago has 4,468 more recently-arrived asylum seekers than previously thought, bringing the total number to 34,562.’While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves,’ Pritzker wrote in a letter to the Republican send on Friday and seen by the Chicago Sun-Times.’Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state.’Pritzker added that Abbott’s ‘callousness’ in flying or busing migrants to Chicago during the weather conditions was ‘now life-threatening to every one of the arrivals’ as temperatures are expected to plunge.

