THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

A northwest Illinois county’s decades-old deal with the federal government to detain immigrants living in the country illegally will bring in $10 million this year, according to records.

McHenry County entered into the bed-rental program with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the early 2000s after the federal government agreed to give the county about $7 million toward a jail expansion, The Chicago Sun-Times reports . The contract was originally meant to end after 10 years in 2015, but county officials renewed the contract in 2014.

ICE pays $95 per inmate per day, according to the contract. The program will bring in more than $10 million by the end of 2018, up from $8.3 million last year, officials said.

McHenry held an average of 233 inmates daily in the 2017 fiscal year, up from 167 in 2015, according to figures obtained by Detention Watch Network, a Washington D.C.-based group that advocates against immigration detention.

The jail’s daily average population through Oct. 1 was 270 people, according to ICE figures.

“We still have all kinds of available capacity in our jail, so we’re utilizing that capacity in a manner that makes revenue sense for us,” McHenry County administrator Peter Austin said.