Fox News:

Illinois lawmaker: Our rights are being trampled, our rights are not being upheld

Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey on lawsuit against Gov. Pritzker and the state’s stay-at-home order.

Some Illinois churches held services Sunday in defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus orders limiting worship services to 10 people.

Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries, both represented by Liberty Counsel, had filed a federal lawsuit Friday arguing that limiting churches’ attendance is unconstitutional, and pointing out that liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and supercenters are allowed to accommodate large crowds.

“Governor Pritzker clearly does not seem to know that churches have the First Amendment right to exist, but businesses do not,” Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel founder and chairman, said in a statement to Fox News.

