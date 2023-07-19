Illinois has become the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail, clearing the way for potentially dangerous criminals to be set free on the streets.

Democratic Gov. J.B Pritzker celebrated the step Tuesday, but critics reacted with incredulity.

Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy said the law will ‘significantly undermine public safety by releasing from custody dangerous, violent criminals at a time when police are under attack and Illinois families and crime victims already fear for their personal safety.’

‘Under Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois has become less safe and violent crime is on the rise,’ tweeted Republican Rep. Darin Lahood.

‘Instead of giving law enforcement the tools they need to go after criminals, Pritzker’s soft-on-crime policies, like ending cash bail, hinder cops from keeping communities safe

‘The Illinois Supreme Court’s ruling is misguided, it will harm Illinois law enforcement, and make our state less safe.’

The state’s top court upheld a 2021 state law that eliminated cash bail and ordered that it take effect in September.

