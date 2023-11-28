Illegals flood East Village block for shot to get back into NYC shelters: ‘a humanitarian crisis’

Hundreds of migrants trying to get back into the Big Apple’s overwhelmed shelter system have been flooding an East Village block as Mayor Eric Adams warned the crisis would soon be more visible than ever, The Post has learned.

The scores of asylum seekers lining the sidewalk on East 7th Street near Tompkins Square Park are among the thousands forced to reapply for temporary housing after being booted under the administration’s 30-day cap on shelter stays.

Some told The Post they have been waiting for multiple days for a shot at another monthlong stay in the city, with little luck.

“This is third world,” East Villager Yanira Rubio, 24, told The Post. “I’ve seen lines outside this place many times, but this is much more than a line. This is a humanitarian crisis.”

“These people are freezing. They’re starving. The desperation on their faces is unbearable,” she said.

