Illegal Immigration in the Rust Belt: Ohio Residents Say ‘Enough is Enough’ After Death of Aiden Clark

Residents in Springfield, Ohio, are sounding the alarm over illegal immigration in their community as Breitbart News revealed that an illegal alien is accused of causing a school bus accident that left 11-year-old Aiden Clark dead on his first day of school.Hermanio Joseph, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Haiti, has been formally charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Aiden Clark, who was on his way to his first day of school when his school bus was hit and ultimately overturned.

According to police, Aiden Clark was killed after being ejected from the bus. Joseph’s bail was increased to $150,000 this week. Joseph arrived at the United States-Mexico border in August 2022 and was released into the U.S. interior after being given a Notice to Appear (NTA).Early last week, residents attended a city council meeting to express their anger, disgust, sadness, and concerns to local elected officials. A number of residents expressed outrage over the arrival of thousands of Haitian illegal aliens like Joseph in their community even as Mayor Warren Copeland sought to repeatedly interrupt them.“I watched them come in on buses … I don’t know how they got them here and I don’t know who is responsible,” one woman said. “Did we become a sanctuary city? The people want to know.”

