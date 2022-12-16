Illegal immigrants have been spotted popping out of manholes in downtown El Paso, crawling out of the sewer system to enter the country illegally, according to local reports.

Residents who live near downtown El Paso have been witnessing migrants exiting manholes for weeks now, sometimes in groups as large as 30.

A group of six illegal immigrants was spotted Wednesday night just north of the border wall by a KVIA-TV news crew after having entered the US waste water system via openings at the Rio Grande river, which serves as the border marker.

“They are not using the river anymore, they are using the water tunnels to come in,” local resident Rosalina Tapia told the TV station in October.

After they climb onto the street, Tapia said, she’s seen smugglers waiting for the migrants, ready to take them farther into the country.

“They are telling them to hide behind our back door and hide. While they are hiding, the guy calls someone in English or Spanish to come pick them up,” said Tapia.

Tapia told the station she is looking to buy a gun because she fears for her safety as smugglers have attempted to get into parked cars to make a quick getaway.

“It’s like an all-day, all-night thing,” Tapia explained. “(Smugglers) picked our complex as a pickup zone.”

READ MORE