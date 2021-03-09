Fox News:

The victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 53 and were a mix of males and females, officials said.

The illegal immigrants who were involved in a fatal California highway crash last week reportedly paid up to $10,000 each to be smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The 25 immigrants were jammed into a single SUV that crashed into a semi-truck in Holtville, a town about 125 miles east of San Diego, near the border.

13 of the passengers were killed. The remaining victims are still being treated for their wounds, but are likely to be deported once they recover – unless they file an asylum claim, according to the Daily Mail which was the first to report on their payments.

The immigrants paid between $5,000 and $10,000 to be smuggled across the border, with Guatemalan immigrants paying the highest fee. Their ages ranged from 15 to 53 and were a mix of males and females, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox News that the crash happened after a hole was cut in the border fence near Calexico, Calif.

The fence, likely constructed some time between 2007 and 2009, was cut several miles east of the port of entry and did not involve Trump wall construction.

