A group of fed-up residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago spoke out on Tuesday to demand the police investigate an incident where residents were allegedly assaulted and had car windows broken by illegal immigrants who are staying at the repurposed Wadsworth School building turned migrant shelter.

According to Fox 32, a video was shared on Facebook that showed residents being assaulted by illegal immigrants and breaking car windows, and those who were attacked claimed they can identify their attackers.

In a press conference CEO of Chicago Against Violence Andre Smith said, “I’m asking and calling for the federal judge to speed up the process of the asylees. There’s no way they should be able to take Woodlawn, this community, under house arrest and make residents afraid to even come out and enjoy this sunshine and this fresh air like we do.”

Residents of the Woodlawn neighborhood have been critical of city officials’ decision to convert the Wadsworth school into a migrant shelter since it was made without their input in February.

At the time Woodlawn representative Ald. Jeannette Taylor told NBC 5, “The community clearly doesn’t want it.” She added, “There are really no supporting services for the folks that they’re putting in the school…”

READ MORE