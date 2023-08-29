Illegal immigrant released by Biden kills child and injures 26 others in Ohio

The driver of a Honda Odyssey who forced a school bus carrying elementary school children off the road and down an embankment in Ohio, killing one child and injuring 26 others, was caught illegally crossing the southern border and then released into the country by President Joe Biden in 2022.Hermanio Joseph of Haiti was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide yesterday in Clark County Municipal Court for the incident, which happened as the children were being bused to their first day of school.

Joseph was arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in August 2022, according to reports. Pursuant to Biden’s border policies, Joseph was not returned to Mexico, where he came from, or his native Haiti. Instead, he was given a “Notice to Appear” in immigration court and then released to go wherever he wanted in the United States.It is not clear why Joseph chose Ohio.What is particularly noteworthy, however, is that when Joseph was arrested at the scene of the accident, he gave Ohio State Highway Patrol officers his Mexico driver’s license.This is significant because it shows Joseph had lived in Mexico long enough, and gained sufficient legal status in that country, to obtain a valid Mexican driver’s license.But that is exactly what Biden did. Biden caught him, released him, and, according to Biden’s own stated policy, would never make any effort to deport him, even if he eventually lost his asylum claim, unless and until he committed a serious crime.

