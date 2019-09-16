NEW YORK POST:

An illegal Mexican immigrant ran a huge drug-smuggling ring from an Ohio prison — using a cellphone that was dropped into the prison by a drone, according to authorities.

Jose Lozano-Leon, 41, led his gang from Northeast Ohio Correctional Center where he was serving 18 months for illegal reentry into the US after being deported in 2017, the US Attorney’s Office said.

He was allegedly able to talk to his henchmen thanks to a contraband cellphone that Drug Enforcement Administration officers believe was dropped into the Youngstown prison by drone, according to Cleveland.com.

Lozano-Leon was allegedly the boss of at least nine gang members who helped ship fentanyl stamped into pills, heroin and cocaine from Mexico, the attorney’s office said. The pills, which the gang referred to as “Skittles,” were made to resemble oxycodone.