THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Violence against Border Patrol agents continued to spiral this week with authorities reporting one agent held at gunpoint by an illegal immigrant in California, and two agents in Arizona facing attacks by hand.

In the California incident agents responded Monday morning to a report that two illegal immigrants had been detected crossing the border on foot. The first man was apprehended without any problem, but the second, Hector Rodriguez-Chavez, aimed a loaded Star Echeverria pistol at an agent.

The agent and Rodriguez struggled for the gun, and even the help of two other agents was not enough to pry the weapon from Rodriguez’s hand, the agents said in court documents.

Finally, one of the agents used his taser on Rodriguez, who dropped the pistol and stopped resisting.

Agents later found that he’d been deported back to Mexico at least five times before, dating back more than 20 years. His most recent ouster was in October 2017. He also had convictions in the U.S. for violent drug crimes and firearms offenses.

“Our agents’ vigilance prevented this dangerous person from illegally re-entering our communities,” said Rodney S. Scott, chief agent for the Border Patrol’s San Diego sector.