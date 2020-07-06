CBS Local – San Francisco:

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — As dawn rose Sunday, firefighters across the San Francisco Bay Area were able to finally breath of sigh of relief as the night of 100 or more fire calls came to an end, dozens and dozens of the blazes triggered by the use of illegal fireworks.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced local officials to cancel the annual July 4 fireworks celebration over fears of the large gatherings the pyrotechnic shows usually draw. That left the night to the amateurs and they came out in what seemed like record numbers.

The largest overnight fire was still burning near Anderson Lake east of Morgan Hill. The so-called Park Fire had grown to 100 acres overnight, was still threatening homes and evacuations were still in place for residents living in the Finley Ridge area, Cal Fire said early Sunday.

Calfire spokesman Chuck Carroll said there was zero containment early Sunday and crews were attempting to halt the fire’s advance at Finley Ridge.

Calfire and Santa Clara County firefighters were on the scene, hoping that daylight and air support would finally allow them to gain some contain of the blaze. A cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The Park Fire was among the at least 20 vegetation and structure blazes Santa Clara County firefighters battled late Saturday night.

In Contra Costa County, firefighters found themselves under siege. As soon as darkness fell Saturday, phones at the county fire dispatch lit up like a Christmas tree.

Between 7 p.m. and midnight, officials said they responded to 67 fire calls with the peak coming around 9 p.m. In all, there were 10 structure fires and 27 vegetation blazes. At least 16 blazes were caused by fireworks.

Read more at CBS Local – San Francisco