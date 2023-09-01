Illegal crossings of migrant families at US-Mexico border hits all-time high

Record numbers of migrant families crossed the US-Mexico border in August, a bombshell new report said this week after The Post revealed that US officials have inexplicably welded open more than 100 gates along the Arizona border.US Border Patrol officials arrested at least 91,000 migrants who crossed the border as part of family groups, according to preliminary data obtained by the Washington Post — beating the previous one-month record of 84,486 migrant families arrested in May 2019, under the Trump administration.

Migrant families accounted for the largest demographic group crossing the border in August, surpassing single adults for the first time since President Biden took office in 2020. The August tally brings the number of “family member units” surrendering at the border over the fiscal year to more than half a million people, another record.Officials also saw a marked increase in the number of unaccompanied minors crossing into the country.

