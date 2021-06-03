Breitbart:

Illegal boat migrants have threatened “mob unrest” if the British government does not speed up their settlement into taxpayer-funded accommodation, the union for the country’s Border Force has revealed.

Amid record waves of illegal aliens flooding over the English Channel in small boats from France, Britain’s Border Force has become “overwhelmed” by the “phenomenal” numbers, ISU immigration union representative Lucy Moreton said.

As over 560 migrants landed on British soil in four days, the Border Force was forced into abandoning coronavirus testing measures and had to transfer them into detention centres in order to prevent large gatherings, Moreton told The Telegraph.

She said that migrants have become increasingly hostile to immigration officials, saying: “Border Force staff are feeling increasingly threatened. There is a risk of unrest from these groups.

“They are not exhausted, beaten down and glad to be here. They know they are going to be moved into accommodation. They want to be moved into accommodation. If that doesn’t happen promptly they get cross about it.

“They have to be clothed but we cannot provide hot food there. They might not have eaten anything. There is a mob mentality that takes over. The vast majority are young males. The families and children are moved clear very quickly.

“These are groups of people used to acting together to get what they need and frequently we cannot understand what they are saying to each other. The numbers arriving are phenomenal.”

So far this year, over 3,500 migrants have arrived by crossing the Channel illegally, more than double the rate compared to last year’s record numbers. The Home Office said that French authorities had prevented another 3,600 from making the illegal and perilous journey.

As of December of last year, there were approximately 70,000 people awaiting the outcome of their asylum claim in Britain, according to the latest figures from the Migration Observatory.

In March, Home Secretary Priti Patel revealed that some 8,700 migrants, the majority of whom are boat migrants, are being housed at taxpayer expense in around 90 hotels across the United Kingdom.

Aside from the enormous cost to the British taxpayer, the migrant hotel scheme has turned violent on occasions.

In June of last year, a Sudanese migrant went on a stabbing spree in the Glasgow hotel in which he was being housed. In the attack, Badreddin Abadlla Adam injured six people, including a police officer, David Whyte, who was critically injured.

The migrant had reportedly complained about his free accommodation and it was claimed that migrants at the hotel were unhappy that their free hot meals were often comprised of spaghetti or macaroni and cheese and were not “culturally appropriate” for them.

More at Breitbart