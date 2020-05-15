Everything you need to know about a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks

Here’s what’s in the House Dem’s $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill

With almost 37 million Americans out of work due to coronavirus shutdowns, Democratic lawmakers are proposing a second round of stimulus checks to provide some financial relief, potentially worth more than the first round. Most eligible Americans have by now received their check, called economic impact payments, though some are still being mailed to those who did not provide direct deposit information to the IRS. The checks have provided something of a cushion to the tens of millions of people who are out of work or have had their hours reduced, though many critics and lawmakers said they did not go far enough. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a second round of direct payments is “necessary” for the survival of many Americans, and that they would help stimulate the economy. But those checks are not likely to hit bank accounts soon, if at all. Here’s what you need to know. House Democrats have introduced the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or HEROES Act, a new piece of coronavirus legislation, that, among other relief measures, includes a second round of stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per person. It will likely be voted on on Friday.

