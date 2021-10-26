While President Joe Biden’s administration imposes new vaccine and Chinese coronavirus testing requirements for American citizens, illegal aliens remain exempt.

On Monday, the Biden administration issued guidelines that will require American citizens, those who are not vaccinated and those who are vaccinated, to present negative coronavirus tests before traveling back to the United States through a commercial flight.

For unvaccinated Americans, they will have to present negative coronavirus tests that were taken a day before re-entering the U.S. while those who are vaccinated will have to present a negative test taken three days before traveling.

The new requirements, beginning November 8, come after Biden ordered that all U.S. employers with 100 employees or more require that their workforce be vaccinated.

At the same time, border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border remain exempt from vaccine mandates and testing requirements. In thousands of cases, not only are illegal aliens exempt but they are released into the U.S. interior while carrying coronavirus.

Read more at Breitbart