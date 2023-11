According to an interview with several illegal aliens sitting idly around a Chicago playground, long-term illegals from Venezuela admit that they send most of the U.S. dollars they are able to gather back to their home country for their families instead of spending it here in the States.

Illegal aliens in Chicago who are being housed at a school explain that they're sending money back to their home country and out of the Chicago community. They recount border crossing dangers.

