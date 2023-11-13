Illegal Aliens Flee Sanctuary Cities for Their Native Countries: ‘American Dream Doesn’t Exist Anymore’

Border crossers and illegal aliens are fleeing sanctuary cities in the United States and heading back to their native countries.

In interviews with the Chicago Tribune, some of the nearly 21,000 border crossers and illegal aliens who have arrived in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, said they wish they had never made the journey up to the United States–Mexico border.

The Tribune reports:

“The American Dream doesn’t exist anymore,” said Castejon as he laid [sic] on a blanket on the bare floor of the station the afternoon before they left. “There’s nothing here for us,” he added. [Emphasis added] Migrants said they’re realizing the city is at a breaking point. Not only is there no more space in shelters, they also acknowledge that some residents in Chicago oppose the opening of more shelters for them. Castejon said that despite the dangerous trek to get here — often begging for money and sleeping in the streets to cross several borders — the journey had not been worth it. [Emphasis added] … “We didn’t know things would be this hard,” he said. “I thought the process was faster.” [Emphasis added]

