Luis Bonilla-Hernandez, an illegal migrant from El Salvador, was sentenced to two years of prison on Friday for running a criminal sex operation right in the heart of the Washington, D.C., area. “Bonilla-Hernandez profited from the sexual exploitation of women who found themselves in difficult and vulnerable places,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a prepared statement after the sentencing. “The tears, pain, and mental anguish expressed by the victims in this case is heartbreaking. Additionally, this case is yet another example of an individual who is here in the United States illegally and committing serious crimes.” Law enforcement first arrested Bonilla-Hernandez in July 2018 after a law enforcement investigation revealed him to be leading a prostitution ring outside of his home in northern Virginia.

