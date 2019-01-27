GATEWAY PUNDIT

It looks like another illegal alien was encouraged by Barack Obama to vote in the 2016 presidential election after he was promised no repercussions.

Enrique Salazar Ortiz, 63, was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for voting in the 2016 election by using a stolen ID. Salazar Ortiz, a native of Mexico living near the San Antonio, Texas area was convicted of making a false statement on a passport application, unlawful voting by an undocumented immigrant and aggravated identity theft, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Ortiz used the ID of a man named Jesse H. Vargas Jr. when he voted in the 2016 election, according to reports. It is still unclear how many elections Ortiz Salazar illegally voted in.

